Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, bringing the curtain down on a career that netted him four world championships with Red Bull Racing.

In his later years, he became an activist and was increasingly outspoken on key topics – the environment chief among them.

That has prompted him to champion renewable fuel and instigate a number of initiatives globally, including a bee colony in Suzuka, Japan.

However, the 36-year-old has also admitted having conversations about a potential return.

“I am speaking to Toto [Wolff]. I don’t know if that qualifies as Mercedes, but about other things,” Vettel admitted on Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

“I’m talking to a lot of people because I know them, but not very specific. I mean obviously it does cross my mind, I do think about it, but it’s not the main thought.

“I have three kids at home, it’s busy every day, so there’s a lot of other thoughts I have. There’s ideas that I have.

“Events that I’m planning going forwards, so I did speak to a lot of other team principals as well, and not only about racing. There’s thoughts, but nothing concrete at the minute.”

The driver market for 2025 is especially fluid, with only Ferrari and McLaren having their driver pairings locked away.

While McLaren will roll over its current pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Ferrari will welcome seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in place of Carlos Sainz.

“I was surprised, like I guess most of us were,” Vettel said of Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

“But it is exciting. Obviously he’s looking for a new challenge and it will be different to see him in red, in a different colour.”

Hamilton’s switch replicates Vettel’s own move.

Having won four world championships with Red Bull Racing, he moved to Maranello in pursuit of more and the chance of emulating countryman Michael Schumacher.

Although he won 14 times for the Scuderia across his six-year tenure, another title eluded him. He switched to Aston Martin for 2021, making just a single podium appearance in two seasons with the Silverstone squad before he retired.

Having been sidelined save for a handful of outings in historic F1 machinery, Vettel recently tested a Porsche 963 Hypercar as part of the German marque’s preparations for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It’s prompted suggested Vettel could line up for Porsche in the French classic later this year.

“Maybe, I don’t know yet,” he admitted.

“I’ve been testing. I was curious, so I wanted to see how it feels. It’s obviously a different discipline. It’s still racing, but it’s a different car, different discipline.

“I am (tempted) and I’m not. I am obviously also looking for lots of other things and there’s lots of other things that do interest me outside of racing.”