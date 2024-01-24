Franz Tost, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Jody Egginton and Peter Bayer talk you through the beating heart of the AlphaTauri F1 team in the ‘Whatever it Takes' F1 documentary.

Going behind the scenes as never before in Formula 1, the film delves into the secrets of the Faenza factory in Italy and the Bicester wind tunnel in the UK.

It's a story that goes back to the Scuderia Toro Rosso days, which included its first-ever win at Monza in 2008 and the challenges it faced in the years that followed.

It also features the team's drivers over the past 20 years, such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as covering the change to Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2020, with new facilities, more ambitious goals and another win.