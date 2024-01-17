The Chevrolet Camaro will sport a wider rear wing this year after the same change was made to the Ford Mustang effective last year's Gold Coast 500 following an official parity review.

Then and now, that widening will be achieved by inserting 50mm spacers on either side of the existing wing element, rather than having to replace the whole unit.

Supercars is yet to publicly release details of the new aerodynamic packages following two rounds of wind tunnel testing at Windshear in the United States, where an initial three days of activity was undertaken in December before the Mustang spent another day in the facility earlier this month.

While aerodynamic parity was achieved after those initial three days in the tunnel, the Mustang was sent back in order to achieve aesthetic tidy-ups due to some unsightly appendages being added the first time around.

Brad Jones Racing will field four Camaros in the 2024 Supercars Championship, for Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jaxon Evans.