Villeneuve stands by his criticism despite Ricciardo recording his best finish of the season with eighth in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 1997 world champion was part of the Sky Sports broadcast team in Montreal, and issued a stinging appraisal of Ricciardo's current plight early in the weekend.

Villeneuve questioned the RB driver's position on the grid given his struggles in recent seasons which prompted a response from Ricciardo when asked about the comments after qualifying fifth on Saturday.

The 34-year-old suggested the ex-Williams driver was “talking shit,” and that “he's hit his head a few too many times.”

Villeneuve returned serve, hitting back at the Australian for twisting criticism of his professional performance into a personal attack.

“His reaction was a little bit personal and he's a role model,” the 53-year-old noted of Ricciardo's comments.

“Like all these 20 [drivers], you're at the top level, you have to be responsible in your answers, professional.

“Kids are listening to you. You cannot make it personal.

“I'm happy to have learned that I knocked myself out too often playing ice hockey.

“But ultimately you will get criticism, you need a thick skin and I got under his skin but it got better for his driving.”

Villeneuve has long been an outspoken character, dating back to his days as a driver when he would often clash with the FIA over his opinions.

Since retiring from F1, he's become a pundit. He's formerly worked with Canal+ in France and Sky Italia, where he continued to offer his forthright opinions.

In Montreal, he stood by his criticism of Ricciardo on Sky Sports.

“He needs to do more of this,” Villeneuve said.

“The pressure is on him. A lot of pressure was put on his shoulders, and it worked out.

“He's had one good Sprint race in Miami, one good qualifying, that's not enough for a full season, he needs more of that.

“Yes, he was quick, but you're only as good as your last few results,” he added.

“We need the same thing for the next few race weekends.”