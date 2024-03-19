Stewards originally decided to award points for Race 1 of the Symmons Plains round despite it running for only 10 laps of a scheduled 30 following multiple incidents, a decision which was overturned upon a protest from Garry Rogers Motorsport.

D’Alberto, who won Race 1 and drove conservatively in the reverse grid Race 2 on the basis that he had enough points to earn a front row start for Race 3, was left angered by the relatively late call to annul the results.

Motorsport Australia has now provided the following update, 48 hours on from the controversy:

“Motorsport Australia can provide the following update regarding the judicial process for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at the recent AWC Race Tasmania event.

“After the decision was made to award full points for Race 1, Garry Rogers Motorsport protested this decision after the provisional results for Race 1 were released on Sunday morning.

“That protest was subsequently heard and upheld, with Stewards determining no points would be awarded for the opening race.

“As part of the standard judicial process that is available to all competitors, Wall Racing has since lodged a notice of intention to appeal that decision, with a hearing to be scheduled prior to the next round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Race Phillip Island should the appeal documentation be provided in the prescribed time.

“Given that the judicial process is continuing, the overall round standings for TCR remains provisional.

“Motorsport Australia will advise the outcome of any future judicial matters relating to this event.”

While there were rumours that all but the GRM drivers would sit out Race 3 of the weekend, it was just D’Alberto who did so in the end.

He explained on the broadcast, “I think it’s so unprofessional to happen so late in the piece. I had to make a stand.”

According to the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series winner, that decision was his rather than the Wall Racing team, which was “encouraging” him to race.

Nevertheless, it has seen fit to give itself the option to pursue the matter further, noting that the lodgement of an intent to appeal simply buys an entrant time while it considers whether to go ahead with the appeal itself and, if so, prepare its case.

Motorsport Australia’s 2024 Circuit Racing Standing Regulations state, regarding the awarding of points:

5.12.10 The following will apply to any race in which the scheduled distance/duration is not completed by the leader:

if less than 50% of the race has been completed, no points will be awarded;

if 50% to 75% of the race has been completed, 50% of the points will be awarded; and

if at least 75% of the race has been completed, full points will be awarded.

Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series takes place at Phillip Island on April 12-14, providing a deadline for the appeal hearing to be held if indeed Wall Racing proceeds with the matter.