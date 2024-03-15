The partnership with Speedcafe is further growth of Wash It Australia’s long-reaching support of Australian motorsport.

The brand is already heavily invested in the sport through the support of top-level drivers such as Chaz Mostert and Jaxon Evans in Supercars and Liam Talbot in GT World Challenge Australia.

There is also support of Supercars squad Team 18 as well as a sponsorship of the Australian Karting Championship.

Wash It Australia was established in 2010 and stands as a premier provider of mobile truck washing services, catering to a wide array of Australia’s foremost corporations.

Renowned for its commitment to environmental sustainability, Wash It Australia delivers an unparalleled solution for fleet cleanliness. The company’s innovative mobile system enables on-site operations, tailored to the convenience of its clientele.

By capturing vehicles before they depart depots, Wash It Australia ensures thorough maintenance, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

“As long-time motorsport enthusiasts, the partnership with Speedcafe really aligns with our values,” said Wash It Australia Director Benjamin Hennock.

“The team at Wash It Australia is always keen to get behind both the big names in the industry as well as the up-and-coming drivers and we are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Speedcafe to further support the industry.”

Speedcafe’s managing director Karl Begg welcomed Wash It Australia to the Speedcafe family.

“We love that Wash It Australia is already so involved and invested in motorsport and we’re excited to help the brand grow its support,” said Begg.

“It’s companies like Wash It Australia, that are passionate about motorsport, that allow our sport to thrive and that deserves to be celebrated.”