Since parting ways with the Haas F1 team, Steiner has leant into the media stardom he found through Drive to Survive.

He spent the Australian GP week doing TV spots and speaking commitments, before signing on as an ambassador for the upcoming Miami GP.

So what’s next for Steiner in his life beyond Haas? Well, he’s not so sure.

Steiner talks about how he went from the Tyrolean mountains to the pinnacle of motorsport and reflects on dodging snakes during the WRC days in Perth.

He also opens up on his Netflix fame and why he doesn’t swear at strangers.

