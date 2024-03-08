Authentic Collectables has announced that it is getting down and dirty with Sprintcars, inspiring the guys to head to Jason Pryde Motorsport HQ in Western Australia.

Owner/driver Jason Pryde played a critical role in the development of the 1:18 scale Sprintcar models and his #W14 entry is one of three cars included in the initial release.

The others are Cam Waters' #V6 entry and the Hodges Motorsport/James McFadden #5D car.

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.

There was another offsite excursion for the lads at the National Motor Racing Museum in Bathurst where they check out the 1984 Bathurst-winning Commodore, another car that's been beautifully recreated by Authentic Collectables.

Episode 2 of Role Models also features plenty of banter about the latest motorsport news at home and abroad, while there are $450 worth of Authentic Collectables gift cards up for grabs as prizes.

Watch the full episode of Role Models right now.

Or listen to the podcast version below or via:

APPLE: https://bit.ly/3P1eUpe

SPOTIFY: https://bit.ly/3T0dI6C