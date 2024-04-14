The three-time Supercars champion is now deeply embedded in the US racing scene as a regular front-runner and race winner in IndyCar.

It’s been a huge transition for the fast Kiwi who headed Stateside with next to no experience in open-wheelers or with high-downforce cars… let alone oval racing.

He detailed how he made the transition, and made it so quickly.

McLaughlin also had his say on the big Supercars topics including the impending return of Brodie Kostecki and the upcoming trip to New Zealand.

For all that and more watch the full episode of The Hard Card.

