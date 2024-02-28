The incredible vision comes courtesy of a specially designed drone capable of reach speeds well in excess of 300km/h.

Set the challenge of chasing Verstappen around a lap of Silverstone, a team of Dutch drone builders worked with Red Bull Racing to develop the incredible machine.

Flown by pilot Ralph Hogenbirk, of the Dutch Racing Gods, who used ‘FPV goggles' to fly the drone, the challenge was to track Verstappen in the RB20 around an entire lap.

“This is a special drone because this is the only one with a fitted camera and goes this fast,” explained Hogenbirk.

“It's fully custom-built, it's one-of-a-kind that we have developed.

“It is a very challenging project to create a drone that's fast enough to keep up and keep the car in full frame, whilst capturing the shot in an interesting way.

“This was definitely the craziest shoot I've done so far.”

The Dutch Racing Gods designed and 3D printed the unique design, improving the aerodynamics of a typical racing drone.

Once developed, it tested the design by tracking Liam Lawson who piloted the team's RB19 on a dry lap of Silverstone.

The group then enlisted the help of Red Bull Racing to refine the craft ahead of pursuing Verstappen.

Despite wet conditions, the result is an incredible sequence, showing off the performance of a Formula 1 car in a way that has never been seen before.

“I never thought I'd see a drone going that quick just for camera footage,” said Verstappen.

“I didn't know it was following me whilst driving in the wet, and it was very close to me in some places.

“I was really surprised at how quickly it could keep up, and also how close it could get in the corners.

“It gives a bit of a different perspective to watching Formula 1.”