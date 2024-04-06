The US broadcast of the Martinsville race, shown on Fox Sports in Australia, announced that the Supercars star had already locked in a second start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Kansas next month.

That information reportedly came from the ThorSport squad that ran Waters in Martinsville this morning (Australian time).

However speaking post-race Waters was cool on the prospect of a return, not ruling it out by any stretch, but insisting no decisions have been made.

“At the moment, it is only tonight,” he said when asked about Kansas.

“I have a pretty busy schedule with Supercars and I just wanted to get through tonight and see where we were at. We will look at a calendar and see what we can do from here.”

He was then asked if he might race different only a Kansas return, to which he said: Well, I don’t even know if I am doing Kansas. Literally, tonight is the first and only race that we have planned to be honest.

“I just wanted to get through tonight. I have stuff to focus on in Supercars. We will look at the schedule and see if there are any other things we can do but we will have to wait and see.”

The Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway falls on May 4, ideally placed between the ITM Taupo Super400 and the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint on the Supercars schedule.

Waters crashed out of his NASCAR Truck debut in Martinsville but was still thrilled with the experience.