Chaz Mostert in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang and Ryan Wood in the #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang will both be testing at Winton this Wednesday, May 8 as announced by Supercars' official website.

Their respective enduro co-drivers, Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard, will also be making an appearance at the rural Victorian circuit, nine days before the season resumes at Wanneroo Raceway.

Mostert is currently third in the championship standings, after missing out on a podium at Taupo when a wheel fell off his car while chasing eventual winner Andre Heimgartner for the effective lead in the Saturday encounter, then getting home seventh on the Sunday.

Wood sits 19th after the first three events of his Repco Supercars Championship career, the latter of which is his best so far.

He made his first Top 10 Shootout on the Saturday at Taupo, qualifying fifth all-told, and his second on the Sunday.

The New Zealander converted those efforts into race results of fourth and 10th, but was still left “pretty gutted” to have given up what turned out to be a podium position with an error in the former.

The bulk of the field is expected to hold their respective second test days after the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint, which takes place on May 17-19.

Wood, though, was in action at The Bend in March and Winton in April thanks to his allocation of three rookie test days.

Grove Racing also took to Winton last week for a rookie test day, to which Matt Payne is still entitled given he is only in his second full season in the Supercars Championship.

That outing gave the opportunity for team-mate Richie Stanaway to notch up as many as 10 laps, per Supercars regulations.