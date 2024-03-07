Dale finished third in the most recent running of the championship while Glen is about to embark on his first full season in the category.

As was the case for the former in 2023, Earl Bamber Motorsport will run both cars.

Glen's will sport the familiar – for a Wood – hues of shed company Ranbuild, Dale's to be backed by joinery solutions business Connected Spaces.

“The discussions and the idea to run two cars with my brother began to take shape midway through last season,” said Dale, who boasts five round wins and 18 race wins in his Carrera Cup career.

“I am proud to have brought Ranbuild into the sport and into the spotlight, we have a great relationship with them and they were very excited about what we achieved last year.

“I have been speaking to the team behind Connected Spaces for a couple of years and they said that now was the right time to get involved.

“It was actually a difficult conversation to have with Ranbuild and say, ‘here's what I want to do, I'm going to put a Wood in your car but it won't be me – however it will be a guy who will do equally as good a job, both on and off track.'

“I spent a few nights worrying about it but when they rang back it was done and dusted in a couple of minutes. It's going to be an incredible thing to continue to work with them, but then also work with a new company to the sport and show them how valuable Motorsport can be.

“It's quite surreal seeing both cars together and being on track together, racing one another other. It will be all friendly between us, but we will race hard – it's something I'm particularly excited about for this season.”

Glen remarked, “It's quite surreal to understand and believe that we're both here doing this. To join my brother as a teammate and to work out of the same garage makes my hair stand up, it's unreal.

“It's great to be representing Ranbuild and I'm grateful that they've seen the vision we had for this year and have backed it. They will continue to work with Dale and I throughout the year.

“The cars look fantastic. Though obviously, I tell my brother that mine is the best-looking car of the two!

“I'm being realistic about my own expectations and what we can achieve this year. It's a tough, very competitive championship but I'd like to think that I'll be fighting for podiums by the back half of the year, if not sooner.

“I've raced a lot of GT cars lately and I'm very thankful for those experiences, but having a car to yourself is the holy grail. You can just pin down your technique and work on that over a race weekend and throughout the year.

“It's an incredible opportunity to put 110 percent focus on my car, our team, our sponsors and for what is to come in the year ahead.”

Dale Wood is yet to reveal his Supercars enduro plans after Brad Jones Racing snapped up Declan Fraser to co-drive with Andre Heimgartner in the R&J Batteries Camaro in 2024.

Round 1 of Carrera Cup Australia supports the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park from Thursday, March 21.