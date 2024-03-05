Both Walkinshaw Andretti United and Blanchard Racing Team have opted to use one of three rookies days allocated to each of the newcomers.

Wood (WAU) and Love (BRT) will spend a day running at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, nee The Bend, taking advantage of the rookie rule that allows teams to bring an additional circuit into the testing rotation.

The fast, flowing nature of The Bend will provide valuable running heading to the second round of the Supercars season at Albert Park later this month.

It will also give the young drivers laps on the Dunlop soft tyre that will be used for Albert Park, with the season having opened on the hard compound rubber at Mount Panorama.

For each driver the miles will be a chance to build confidence after both endured tough starts to their Supercars careers in Bathurst.

Wood showed plenty of pace, including a Saturday qualifying effort that was initially good enough for a Top 10 Shootout berth, until he was pinged for a yellow flag infringement.

Even then he dropped to a still credible 14th on the grid, while he qualified 11th on the Sunday.

Neither race went his way, though, contact with other drivers prompting a pair of DNFs, which left him last in the standings on zero points.

Love had a tougher first outing pace wise, although did qualify 16th for Sunday's race, but found the concrete three times across the two races.

They sit 23rd (Love) and 24th (Wood) in the standings heading to Albert Park.