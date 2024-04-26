That was the take-out from responses to this week's Pirtek Poll, in which we asked you, ‘Did Taupo deliver?'

At time of writing, 88.37 percent of respondents (3489 out of a total of 3948) voted ‘yes', with the balance voting ‘no'.

Crowds were down on Pukekohe and Hamilton events in previous years but Saturday and Sunday were sellouts for most ticket options, contributing to a three-day attendance of 67,411.

Reader ‘Kieran' wrote, “If the circuit had the capacity, I'm sure the attendance figures would have been at least 30 to 50 percent higher.

“As it was, it's impressive they managed to create so much trackside seating at a circuit that's never had any permanent seating aside from the top of the pit garages.”

Jayden Aben commented on Facebook, “As a spectator, loved every moment of it. Tony [Quinn] and the team put on a better event than Pukekohe did over the last few years.

“Good entertainment, happy staff, overall great weekend! Bring on next year.”

Helena Harvey, though, was one among several to draw attention to egress at the end of the day's racing.

“Only downer was getting out on Sunday after the racing,” he wrote on Facebook. “Could have better control over parking and direction on leaving.

“We were in the paddock for over an hour waiting to leave with no movement. Ended up driving to the top past the back line and we were out. Felt sorry for those still left behind in the back as we would have been!”

Neil Phipps wrote, “Only downside was more catering and coffee stalls needed, especially on a wet Saturday.

“Experience could be enhanced with more big screens, especially down towards start of main straight.

“First Supercar event for us, not our first motorsport rodeo though. Me and the kids will be back; Taupo, you rocked it.”

While the event was well-received from a spectator point of view, albeit with a number of suggestions for improvements such as those above, readers were split on the quality of the racing itself.

‘Spiraldeath', for example, wrote, “I think in both wet and dry, the track put on some good racing and it appeared to have a really good turnout. Decent event; for those that are not happy with it, we want more tracks, not less, so careful what you wish for.”

Geoffrey Smith declared, “Racing was close and competitive for a change.”

Adam, on the other hand, opined, “Reminded me of Winton; it looked like a go-kart track and obviously it looks unfunded with all the surface changes and old kerbs. Didn't enjoy the racing at all, track was just too small.

“But it had easily the best backdrop scenery of the calendar (Bathurst is close)”

Giancarlo Mancini wrote, “Don't rate the track. Too stop-start and does not allow the cars to flow.

“Needs more sweeping, flowing corners and bends.”

Come the end of Sunday's Supercars race, Tony Quinn reiterated his ambition to host two events in New Zealand, following comments along those lines from RACE Chairman Barclay Nettlefold.

That would be well-received by Speedcafe readers, with several calling for a second stop on that side of the Tasman.

William Johnson, for example, stated, “Excellent. Bring on two race meetings in NZ.”

There is still time to vote on Taupo, before a new Pirtek Poll goes live on Monday on Speedcafe.