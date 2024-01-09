Local driver Cam Hill is set to get behind the wheel of his Matt Stone Racing Camaro at the Canberra Festival of Speed on March 2-3.

According to an announcement from event organiser Project Supercars, the MSR Gen3 car will be involved in ‘static and dynamic displays' at Thoroughbred Park.

The MSR car will be one of approximately 300 cars at the event, along with luxury sportscars and other racing cars, including open-wheelers.

“It's a historic moment for Canberra as we showcase this active V8 Supercar in both static and dynamic displays, navigating our exhibition circuit.” Project Supercars' Martin Tanti said.

“This marks a significant milestone, as Canberra hasn't witnessed an active V8 Supercar in motion since the GMC 400 more than 23 years ago.

“We are displaying some of the greatest supercars the world has to offer from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche just to name a few.

“Our event is experiencing remarkable growth, reaching beyond Canberra, with participants traveling from Melbourne, Sydney, Queensland and Europe.

“We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support extended to us so far by renowned exotic car manufacturers and esteemed motorsport groups globally.

“The excitement in the community is palpable and we've been blown away by the social media response and ticket sales so far.”

The Australian Capital Territory is currently the only state/territory without a Supercars race.

There was a movement to revive a Canberra street race last year, however it hit a significant snag when ACT chief minister Andrew Barr decided to not support the concept.