The event marks the first appearance of a revamped SuperSprint format that will feature two races rather than three-race format used last year.

Both races will featured a single-mandatory stop with no refuelling while the grid will be set by a separate three-part, knockout qualifying sessions.

The focus will be on Triple Eight this weekend with its drivers Will Brown and Broc Feeney the overwhelming title favourites after the first three rounds of the season.

Last time out in New Zealand they staged a thrilling battle for the Sunday race win, won by series leader Brown.

Brodie Kostecki will return to his home town of Perth as a Supercars champion for the first time, in what his just his second event of the season after his temporary split with Erebus.

Other storylines to watch include the resurgence of Dick Johnson Racing in NZ and whether the form will continue in Perth, along with the fortunes of young guns Matt Payne and Ryan Wood, who were both quick in Taupo.

When is the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

Track action for the Perth SuperSprint kicks off on Friday with a single hour-long practice session starting at 2:20pm AWST.

A second 20-minute practice will then take place at 9:15am AWST on Saturday followed by qualifying at 12pm AWST.

The first race then starts at 3:45pm AWST.

On Sunday there is a 20-minute practice at 9:40am AWST followed by qualifying at 12pm AWST and the second race of the weekend at 3:45pm AWST.

How can I watch the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Primary broadcaster Fox Sports will carry live coverage TV coverage of the Perth SuperSprint.

On Friday the live coverage will start at 1:20pm AWST.

On Saturday the live coverage starts at 8:15am while on Sunday it starts at 8am AWST.

Can I stream the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

The Perth SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Supercars Perth SuperSprint?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Perth SuperSprint thanks to Mobil 1.