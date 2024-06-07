A report in BusinessF1 claims the whistleblower who raised concerns that the FIA president had attempted to interfere with sporting matters was an ex-staffer who has since joined Formula 1.

In January, allegations against Mohammed Ben Sulayem emerged in a BBC report claiming he'd attempted to influence the outcome of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It was also claimed he'd attempted to block the licensing of the Las Vegas street track ahead of last year's race.

Ben Sulayem was cleared following an internal investigation on both fronts, with the allegations found to have ‘lacked substance'.

The BusinessF1 report also claims a third issue was raised, relating to the communication between the clerk of course and marshals in Monaco, was dismissed.

At the time, the identity of the whistleblower was not revealed, with the latest report finally putting a name forward.

It claims Steve Nielsen, who worked for F1 before joining the FIA and has since return to F1, was the whistleblower, justifying that with broad statements such as “it soon became apparent,” and “many FIA staffers were convinced Nielsen had been a spy.”

Reports from the BBC and Associated Press at the time also alluded to the whistleblower having been ex-F1 Group prior to a stint with the FIA before returning to F1 Group.

Nielsen had joined F1 from Williams in 2017, remaining there until January 2023 when he moved to the FIA.

Electing not to continue in that role, he left the governing body at the start of this year, and has since returned to F1.

Beyond the identity of the whistleblower and the issues that raises, is concern for the FIA system.

Designed to have safeguards to maintain anonymity and prevent leaks, that the report found its way into the media was a serious concern.

Indeed, it's claimed to have prompted CEO Natalie Robyn to resign after the leak believed to have come from her office.

That discovery reportedly came by virtue of wording in the version which fond its way into the media, which was a draft and not the final copy. Robyn, it's claimed, was the only recipient of the draft.

It is not believed Robyn leaked the document, but someone she confided in did.

Contacted by Speedcafe, both Formula 1 and the FIA declined to comment on the matter.