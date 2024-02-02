The 2023 Dunlop Super2 Series winner replaces Alex Davison as Will Davison's co-driver in the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, while Tony D'Alberto continues to share the #11 Mustang with Anton De Pasquale.

Allen's call-up was widely expected, coming as it does after he made his Repco Supercars Championship debut in the wildcard entry which Dick Johnson Racing fielded in last year's Great Race, paired with Simona De Silvestro.

He impressed DJR then, including a fourth in a co-driver practice session, and CEO David Noble affirmed that the team wants to have a future with the 18-year-old South Australian.

Today's announcement declares that the Will Davison/Allen pairing “reflect[s] the team's commitment to fostering both experience and emerging stars in motorsport.”

In Car #11, D'Alberto will embark on his ninth straight enduro campaign with the Queensland squad, and fourth sharing a car with De Pasquale in a duo which yielded a third place in the Bathurst 1000 of 2023.

“We are delighted to have Tony and Kai join us for the 2024 season,” said Noble.

“Tony has been a part of the Shell V-Power Racing Team family for nine years now.

“He and Anton are a great pairing who work exceptionally well together, their podium finish at Bathurst last year reflects that.

“Their proven track record and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our team's values.

“Bringing Kai into the fold with Will combines youthful enthusiasm with veteran knowledge and experience.

“I have no doubt that these two will work together to become a force on the track.

“As a team, we're really excited to see what both of these pairings will achieve together in the 2024 season.”

Allen will also remain with Eggleston Motorsport for another season of Super2, where he is now the youngest series winner in history.

There is no word yet on a wildcard entry out of DJR for the 2024 enduros.

The Stapylton squad, which has welcomed Dr Ryan Story back to the role of Team Principal this year, is set to test with the rest of the Sunshine State-based outfits at Queensland Raceway this Monday, February 5.

The Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place on September 20-22 and the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 10-13.