Last week, Alonso signed a new contract with Aston Martin that will keep him on the grid for at least two more years, beyond which he will have a place within the organisation's management.

While saying he never considered retirement, Alonso did confess that he dwelled on whether he was prepared to continue making the commitment the sport now necessitates.

“It never really went to my mind, retirement,” he claimed.

“Above of all, I think when I stopped Formula 1, I will race elsewhere, maybe Dakar or something like that.

“So for me, it's very difficult to think about a life without a steering wheel in my hands. That will never happen, or not in a short term.

“No, I think I had 99 percent confidence that I will keep racing next year, so retirement was not an option.”

The two-time world champion, who will turn 43 in July, is poised to continue racing until he is at least 45.

That will make him out as the oldest driver to start a world championship race since Graham Hill in 1975.

Alonso made his F1 debut in 2001 with his new deal poised to take him beyond 450 grand prix starts.

“I breathe Formula 1. I live Formula 1. I train to be fit to drive Formula 1 cars. I eat to be fit, to drive Formula 1 cars,” he said.

“It didn't arrive, the moment I felt I need to change the lifestyle. My lifestyle is great and I love what I do.

“I will not be happy sitting at home and watching Formula 1 races because, at the moment, I still feel that I should be there because I can do a little bit better here, or better there, or I can be faster in these conditions or that conditions.

“My biggest concern, or the bad side of driving, is just missing my family and not having a normal life, or my own family at one point or whatever.”

To address that, Alonso's family will attend more races in the future, starting with the Miami Grand Prix where his sister and two nieces will be on hand.

But while he remains committed to F1 for now, there will come a day when he steps away for good.

When he does, it's almost certain he'll compete in something else.

“I can nearly 100 percent say that I will try Dajar in the future when I when I stop Formula 1, that will be something that is still in my head,” he admitted.

“With Aston, there is the Valkyrie as well in Le Mans next year, so who knows iof that will be also a project that I can help somehow.

“I will love to see Aston Martin winning in any category in any condition that will help the brand.

“I feel part of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, but at the end of the day also about the road cars and everything.”

Alonso has already competed in the Dakar rally, has two starts in the Indianapolis 500, and won the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship with Toyota.