The strategic collaboration will deliver shared value for the two British brands, both of which boast a rich heritage and shared ambition for innovation. The rapidly expanding sports business sector provides the unparalleled backdrop for the FT to harness exclusive Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team opportunities, hosting key clients at Grands Prix across the globe.

Mutual value will also be achieved through a series of exclusive global activations hosted by Aston Martin Aramco and the FT. These activations, scheduled throughout the upcoming Formula One season, will provide an unprecedented opportunity for both Aston Martin Aramco and the FT's key audiences across Europe, Asia and America to engage with the thrilling atmosphere of F1 and gain insights into the dynamic world of motorsport business. Renowned industry speakers will guide thought leadership work, discussing some of today's most relevant topics, such as the role of emerging technologies in sport and the importance of female representation in motorsport.

The Financial Times logo will be proudly displayed on the AMR24, which will make its debut at Silverstone Circuit on February 12.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, said: “The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team is delighted to launch a new partnership with the Financial Times, a publication renowned for its authoritative coverage of global business and finance. Together, we'll be working strategically to grow and strengthen our commercial reach, collaborating on exclusive activations throughout the year. The FT is a trusted source of business and financial information around the world and we welcome them to Aston Martin Aramco.”

Laura Milsted, Global Advertising Director, Financial Times, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team throughout the upcoming season. The brand synergies between Aston Martin Aramco and the FT are undeniable and we are excited to be able to bring these two organisations together for the first time. As our partnership develops, we'll be able to bring first class thought leadership content, within exceptional settings to both of our commercial audiences.”