Formerly known as Rodin Carlin, the team has opted for a change in name and branding as New Zealand-based Rodin Cars strengthens its ties with the squad based in Farnham, England.

Rodin Cars owner David Dicker invested in the team formerly known as Carlin at the beginning of last year.

Australian businessman and entrepreneur Dicker has overseen the move towards the new name and new black-and-white colours.

Dicker, who runs Rodin Cars out of the South Island of New Zealand said: “I am thrilled to lead Rodin Motorsport in this new era of our racing history.

“The team has a tremendous racing pedigree which we will continue to build upon moving forward.

“The 2024 season is again going to be an exciting year for everyone at Rodin Motorsport, and I for one can't wait to get back on track where we belong.

“Our core values remain the same and we continue to strive to be the leading junior motorsport team.

“Our commitment to the drivers, championships, and staff remains unwavering – we are here to race, develop drivers and keep winning.”

Running under the Carlin name since 1999 before Dicker's involvement last year, the team has been synonymous with success in the junior formulae.

Race programmes in championships such as F4, F3, F2, Indy Lights, Indycar, ELMS and Asian Le Man Series have seen the team claim nearly 500 race victories, over 30 championship titles, and helped promote over 30 drivers to F1 during the team's history, including the likes of Lando Norris, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

For this year, the team is maintaining its commitment to the F2, F3, F1 Academy, GB3, Spanish F4, and British F4 categories.