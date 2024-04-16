While Pizza Hut branding normally takes pride of place on the #96 Chevrolet Camaro, that space has been handed over to Wendy's, which recently became part of the same corporate family in Australia.

The tie-up between BJR and the hamburger chain in New Zealand, where it has operated for over three decades, comes amid plans to open 200 restaurants in Australia in coming years.

It means that, like team-mate Andre Heimgartner's at Albert Park, Jones' car will feature the little red-headed girl with pigtails on its bonnet, as well as branding along the flanks.

On the other side of the world, Supercars champion and Kiwi expatriate Shane van Gisbergen will drive two Wendy's Camaros this weekend, in both NASCAR's Cup and Xfinity Series races at Talladega.

“Not only are we heading over to New Zealand again, to a new circuit and in front of a full crowd of Kiwi fans – we're going to debut a sweet looking car,” said Jones.

“The full Wendy's look is just awesome, I'm so stoked with how it's turned out.

“Taupo is set to be one of the best events of the year and the way the Kiwi fans have reacted just shows how much the category was missed last year. I can't wait to get on track in the Wendy's machine and get a proper taste of the circuit in a Supercar.

“We've seen just how cool Wendy's looks on a NASCAR Camaro with Trackhouse and now it's our turn.

“It is pretty surreal to take this livery to NZ while SVG is racing on the opposite side of the world in a Wendy's-branded car at Talladega.”

Wendy's New Zealand CEO Danielle Lendich said, “After seeing Wendy's race across international circuits, we are thrilled to make our mark at the Taupō Super400 and deepen the brand's motorsport ties in New Zealand.

“We look forward to cheering on Macauley's #96 Wendy's Camaro and share our passion with Supercars and Wendy's fans alike across the globe.”

Pizza Hut Australia CEO Phil Reed added, “As the proud sponsor of Brad Jones Racing in Australia, we can't wait to share the good times with our New Zealand Supercars fans once again.

“It was a pleasure to collaborate with the Wendy's team to represent the very best of New Zealand, with BJR ready to unleash the iconic Wendy's Camaro at the Taupō Super400.”

The weekend's sole, 90-minute practice session takes place on Friday from 12:55 local time/10:55 AEST.

PHOTOS: Wendy's BJR livery