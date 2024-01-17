Trackhouse Racing has announced that the hamburger chain will sponsor all three of its Cup Series entries in some form during 2024, in a deal which also includes van Gisbergen's Xfinity Series campaign.

It means the New Zealander will also drive a Wendy's car in an as yet unspecified race in Xfinity, of which he is contesting the full season in a Kaulig Racing entry.

“Wendy's is an iconic brand,” he said.

“It is really cool to move to the US and get to be a part of this partnership from the start.

“Between my racing schedule and my planned road trips to get to see as much of the United States as possible, I know when I'm looking for a bite to eat on the road, I'll be making a pit stop at Wendy's.

“Racing in NASCAR is a dream, so it is really exciting to have a sponsor who is supporting that dream for me.”

Wendy's, not to be confused with the Australian milk bar chain of the same name, will have season-long ‘associate branding' on all three Trackhouse Chevrolets, as well as being the primary sponsor of Daniel Suarez's entry at the Daytona season-opener.

“At Wendy's we have a winning track record of showing up for fans by going Biggie with NASCAR,” said Wendy's Global Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo.

“Serving up the best beef in the hamburger game means choosing the best partners. Our fresh partnership with Trackhouse Racing and their family of drivers was an easy decision.

“See you at the track for the biggiest race weekend of the season in Daytona.”

The Wendy's deal is yet another big commercial signing for Trackhouse, after Anheuser-Busch defected from Stewart-Haas Racing to sponsor Ross Chastain's #1 Trackhouse entry.

For the most part, van Gisbergen will race in the colours of WeatherTech, which is sponsoring his #97 Xfinity Series entry for 17 events out of the 33 which make up the 2024 season, and four of his seven Cup Series starts.

He is currently slated to have 20 other NASCAR races this year, including ARCA and Xfinity double duty on the Daytona 500 weekend, with both those encounters taking place on Saturday, February 17 (local time).

The three-time Supercars champion had his first taste of superspeedway action in the past week, with a two-day ARCA test at Daytona.