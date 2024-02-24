The driver who qualifies on pole position in the Boost Mobile Top 10 Shootout at the Repco Bathurst 1000 will now receive $15,000 cash, while the end of season Boost Mobile Pole Champion will score $25,000.

Even this weekend at the Thrifty Bathurst 500, pole-sitters for the two races will receive $5000, with the season's total prize pool adding up to $100,000.

Boost Mobile's Jason Haynes said, “Boost Mobile's expanded presence in Supercars reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for the fans and support for the world class talent of the Supercars drivers.

“Excitement, adrenaline, and speed are traits that are aligned to Boost Mobile and Supercars, and we plan to continue pushing the envelope when it comes to showcasing the best in this great sport.

“We are very excited to sponsor Boost Mobile Qualifying, and I am looking forward to handing out the first Boost Mobile Pole cheque this weekend to our first pole sitters of 2024.”

Supercars General Manager of Commercial, Jamie Black, said, “Boost Mobile has been a valuable partner and supporter of Supercars for many years, and we are delighted to expand that partnership into the 2024 season.

“Their commitment to innovation, enhancing the fan experience, and featuring our fastest and brightest make Boost Mobile a fitting match for Supercars and Dunlop Series Qualifying.

“We look forward to sitting on the edge of our seats as the best in our game battle it out week after week for the Boost Mobile Pole across 2024.”

The first ‘Boost Mobile Qualifying' session takes place this morning when the Dunlop Super2 Series field rolls back onto the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit.

The development represents an improvement in relations between Supercars and the telco, which is the incumbent Gold Coast 500 naming rights sponsor, after Peter Adderton announced he had ceased talks on a renewal of that deal due to the Brodie Kostecki drama.

Boost Mobile Qualifying for Race 1 of the Supercars Championship starts today at 10:00 local time/AEDT.