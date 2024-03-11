The 11-time Supercars Championship race winner is set to take to Winton Motor Raceway to put the first miles into chassis TR-30.

“Yeah, shakedown tomorrow at Winton in the new car, so that'll be good,” Waters told Supercars' official website.

“The plan was always to either start making a new car, or build me one for the Grand Prix or New Zealand.

“It was more just when it's fully ready and, after that, it'll be good to go.”

The Monster Energy Mustang pilot and team-mate Thomas Randle both started the 2024 campaign in their 2023 chassis.

Randle is seventh in the championship after a fourth in Race 2 at the Thrifty Bathurst 500, where Waters battled with damage and a broken spindle in Race 1, general lack of pace, and a bout of nausea, on his way to 20th for the ‘round' overall.

The spindle issue is being addressed at Supercars level, while bringing a new chassis online early in the season was always part of the plan, as Waters noted.

There will also be two Gen3 Supercars on-track tomorrow at The Bend, with rookie test days for Walkinshaw Andretti United's Ryan Wood and Blanchard Racing Team's Aaron Love.