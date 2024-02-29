Little has replaced Oscar Fiorinotto as the television commentators' data engineer, providing strategy information such as pit stop times and effective race position to Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

He previously worked as the championship's Technical Manager, a role which has been taken over by John Russell.

A Supercars spokesperson confirmed the changes to Speedcafe, but advised that Little has not been lost to the Motorsport department entirely.

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.

Instead, he remains a valued member of the team, including providing guidance to the newcomers at Southport.

The Campbell-Russell shuffle is but one of several changes in the Motorsport department since the 2023 season came to a close, with former Tickford Racing Team Principal/CEO Tim Edwards replacing Adrian Burgess under the new title of General Manager of Motorsport.

James Delzoppo has joined from Motorsport Australia to become the new Motorsport Operations Manager although his predecessor, Paul Martin, will still work as a contractor on the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Hugh Millear, who was at one point expected to leave Supercars, has moved into the newly created Motorsport Engineering Manager role, while Scott Harmen has taken up the Performance Engineer job, one of two technical positions which the championship advertised in late-2023.

Delzoppo's arrival has also triggered a change in Race Control, with Motorsport Australia reappointing David Stuart to Deputy Race Director duties on the Repco Supercars Championship to fill the breach.

Meanwhile, the Bathurst 500 was Burgess's first event back in pit lane as a competitor, as Team Principal at Team 18.

There, he addressed the ‘gardening leave' controversy created by his move directly from the championship's Motorsport department to ‘team land', claiming his apparently privileged role in Supercars had been misunderstood by rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Little and Russell have previously worked for teams, including Triple Eight Race Engineering and, in the case of the former, Tickford Racing.

The latter was Casey Stoner's race engineer for the two-time MotoGP champion's single Super2 season, back in 2013, with his experience also including class wins as part of the Grove Racing team at the Bathurst 12 Hour.