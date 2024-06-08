The decision represents an even more dramatic escalation after McLaren driver Theo Pourchaire received death threats in the wake of last weekend's Detroit Grand Prix.

Despite a united front on online abuse between the two squads, the McLaren IndyCar Team ended its commercial alliance with JHR after Canapino downplayed Pourchaire's situation and appeared to mock the Frenchman's response.

Now, though, it is the Argentine who has become the victim and he will be replaced by Nolan Siegel this weekend at Road America, a move announced less than an hour prior to opening IndyCar practice.

“Nolan Siegel will be running the No. 78 entry in place of Agustin Canapino, who will be taking a leave of absence for this weekend's Xpel Grand Prix,” read a JHR statement.

“The growth of online abuse and harassment resulting from the events of this week have led to a very difficult experience for Agustin, the team and the entire IndyCar fan base, and the safety of Agustin and the rest of the competitors has to be considered first and foremost.

“Abuse, hatred, and harassment in any form is a detriment to this sport, and we must prioritize the mental and physical wellbeing of both our drivers and our competition.”

JHR co-owner Brad Hollinger said via that statement, “Online abuse is unacceptable, and we need to ensure that our drivers are prepared both mentally and physically when they get in the car.

“We are saddened by the events that led to this scenario.”

JHR's statement concludes: “Juncos Hollinger Racing is working directly with INDYCAR to create a better community for our fans, drivers and team members, uniting to make IndyCar a welcome sport for all.”

Siegel is among those who have driven the #18 Dayle Coyne Racing entry so far this year alongside his Indy NXT programme and is hence now on double duty this weekend.

JHR's statement indicates that the leave of absence is temporary.

More lasting, however, is a move at Meyer Shank Racing to drop Tom Blomqvist, with David Malukas to take over from Laguna Seca and remain there of the rest of the season.

Blomqvist was benched for Detroit with Helio Castroneves, nowadays a co-owner of the team, installed in Car #66 and the four-time Indy 500 winner remains onboard this weekend.

Malukas was himself dropped from McLaren when a hand injury incurred in an off-season mountain biking crash kept him out of the first four races of the season and triggered a clause in his contract.