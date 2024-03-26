The New Zealander took a career-first Repco Supercars Championship pole position in Qualifying for Race 5 and earned a front row start for Race 6, and led early in both of those encounters.

However, he would end one as a DNF and the other in 14th position, having been punted while leading in both.

The crash with Cam Waters in the former would be deemed a racing incident but there was no doubt that Chaz Mostert was at fault when he locked up and pushed the #19 Mustang off the road in the latter, after which Payne was also turned around by Bryce Fullwood.

“Definitely two strong results that have gone begging; just not our weekend,” Cauchi told Speedcafe.

“But, there’s so many positives for the team. There’s plenty of car speed there, and plenty of really good things happening in the team.

“So, we’re going to hold our heads up high, and we’ll fight on at Taupo in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Aside from Payne at least bagging podiums in Races 3 and 4, the other positive was Richie Stanaway finishing the MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint, his second event back as a full-time driver, with two top 10s.

He is sixth in the drivers’ championship and Payne seventh, although both are already more than 200 points away from Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Will Brown and Broc Feeney.

Somewhat similarly, Grove Racing remains second in the teams’ championship, but is 448 points in arrears of Triple Eight.

“I wouldn’t say they’ve gotten too far ahead yet,” said Cauchi.

“You know, it’s very early in the season, but yeah, we’re certainly giving him a pretty big head-start, and when you’re fighting a team of that calibre, it’s not ideal to do.

“But, we’re certainly not waving the white flag.”

Nor will 21-year-old Payne, despite the cards which he was dealt at Albert Park.

“He’s proven time and time again that he’s such a professional and he’s got such a strong head, declared Cauchi.

“So, like he did after [Race 5], he picked himself up [in Race 6], got a great start, put himself in the lead of the race, and know what happened, happened.

“I mean, Chaz was man enough to come over and apologise to the team, so full credit to him for that.

“But, that’s motor racing; it’s a tough gig.”

The spate of incidents at Albert Park has led to commentary on driving standards, including from Grove Racing team owner Stephen Grove.