The Shell V-Power Racing Team co-driver underwent a septoplasty to correct a deviation in the septum late last week.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 podium winner has returned to his regular work and, despite discomfort, says he will be fit and ready for the second round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Symmons Plains next weekend.

“I've been having sinus problems for many years. At times I've felt like I'm always sick and never able to clear my head of congestion. This is hopefully the answer to a better way of life,” said D'Alberto.

“It's quite a simple procedure, and while it was close to a race event, I really wanted to get it done with and move on.

“The idea is that I will be able to breathe properly out of both nostrils. One was always blocked, whether I was feeling good or if I was sick.

“It's still quite tender now, but I'll be right for Symmons Plains. Getting my helmet on is my only concern. I might have to revert to an open face helmet. I'm sure Dick Johnson would approve of that idea!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Regardless, I'll have proper air getting into my head, so I reckon that's gotta be worth a tenth or two!”

The 2022 TCR Australia Series champion currently sits seventh in the standings after a mixed opening round at Sandown. The Victorian showed pace but was not in the outright fight against the rapid Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeots that dominated proceedings.

Symmons Plains Raceway has seen mixed results for D'Alberto and the Wall Racing Honda squad over the past three years, but he is confident that his new Honda Civic Type R will be more of a match for the TCR pack in Tasmania.

“We've had some good results at Symmons Plains including a couple of podiums last year,” he said.

“Compared to Sandown, I'm very confident that our new Type R will be in a strong position at Symmons, and I'm keen to peg back some of those early points that the Peugeots have scored at the front of the field.”

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series is part of Round 2 of the Shannons SpeedSeries in Tasmania and will be held on March 15-17.