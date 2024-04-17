Kostecki will make a sensational return to the driver's seat of an Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro this weekend after sitting out the first two events of the season due to a dispute within the team.

The West Australian admitted after his first test of the year that had “a little bit of catching up to do” but his presence in the field surely adds another potential race winner to the mix this weekend.

De Pasquale, who counted Kostecki as an enduro co-driver during his own Erebus days, is glad to see his mate back on the grid, but the Shell V-Power Racing Team driver says he is not changing his approach.

He did, though, express a level of disappointment for Todd Hazelwood, who reverts to enduro duties with Erebus after filling in for Erebus at the Bathurst 500 and Albert Park.

“Obviously, a unique situation – the champ comes back in Round 3 – but it's good for them that they've sorted out whatever they had going on,” remarked De Pasquale.

“It's just a shame to lose Todd as well. He's been on the grid for many, many years now – I think we debuted on the same day – so obviously not ideal for him but it's good for Brodie; he's a mate of mine.

“It's good because obviously we know how much he loves his racing so, to see him not racing's a bit weird but obviously he's back now.

“But, you don't really treat that any different. Obviously, it's good for him but for us, it's much the same; we go racing and we worry about ourself and try and get some trophies.”

Hazelwood will not be putting this feet up this weekend, however, instead making a cameo in the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, with the same TFH squad with which he is contesting Australia's other national-level TA2 competition, the Trico Trans Am Series.

Meanwhile, Kostecki's most recent enduro co-driver, David Russell, has signed a deal to join PremiAir Racing for this year's enduros, in which he will steer James Golding's #31 Camaro.

The duo shared two Bathurst 1000 podiums and another in the Sandown 500 in their four races together of the past three years, and were set to combine again in the enduros of 2024.

Russell's move means Jayden Ojeda is likely to retain a berth at Erebus for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 despite initially looking on the outer of a five-into-four squeeze.

Practice at Taupo takes place on Friday from 12:55 local time/10:55 AEST.