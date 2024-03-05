The Italian will ride for the Bologna manufacturer at least until the end of the 2026 season after inking a new, two-year deal.

Although the specific timing of the deal/announcement is somewhat surprising, the fact that it has happened at all is hardly a shock considering what the two parties have achieved together.

“I am so happy to continue racing with the team of my dreams,” said Bagnaia, who was promoted to the factory Ducati Team in 2021.

“Wearing these colours is an honour for me. It's fantastic and a source of pride.

“Together with Ducati, my team, and all the guys at Ducati Corse, we've achieved incredible things.

“In these three more years [including 2024] ahead of us, we'll continue to give our best to achieve as much success as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am overjoyed and ready to hit the track in Qatar for the first race of the year.”

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding, added, “Pecco is truly the perfect rider for Ducati.

“He represents our values at their best: style, elegance, and performance.

“Not only is he fast, determined, and tenacious on track, but he also stands out for his elegance and education off the track.

“I am very happy for this renewal, which I am sure Ducatisti all over the world will welcome with enthusiasm.”

Bagnaia is just Ducati's second riders' champion in MotoGP, his 2022 title being just its second in history, after Casey Stoner's in 2007.

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager, remarked, “We are extremely happy to have Bagnaia with us again for 2025 and 2026.

“Together, we have written an important page of motorcycling history: Pecco was the first Italian rider to win a world title in MotoGP with an Italian bike, our Desmosedici GP.

“Together, we brought back a riders' world title that had been missing for 15 years, and we did it again last year.

“He is a two-time world champion and has proven on more than one occasion that he truly deserves the #1 on the fairing of his bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to these results, Bagnaia continues to demonstrate that he is in perfect harmony with his bike and team.

“For all these reasons, it was natural for us to want to continue with him.

“Therefore, we look forward to this new chapter together, confident that we can achieve other important results.”

With Bagnaia locked in, the question of who will be his team-mate in 2025 now intensifies.

The obvious candidates are the incumbent, Enea Bastianini, and Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin, who was heavily linked to an early promotion when he pushed Bagnaia all the way in last year's title race.

A wildcard in the mix is Marc Marquez, who, while not contracted directly to Ducati, will ride one this season on a one-year deal with Gresini Racing.

The 2024 MotoGP season starts this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail.