As first revealed by Speedcafe there is a very real movement to shift the West Aussie round of the Supercars series from its long-time home in Wanneroo to a new street circuit.

Talks between the WA state government and Supercars are happening, albeit in their infancy, with the mooted street circuit to join the calendar in 2026 if it gets the green light.

It could even open the 2026 season given Supercars is currently without a marquee street circuit race suited to being a season opener.

The flipside is that Carco.com.au Raceway, better known as Wanneroo Raceway and one of the more traditional venues on the schedule, would miss out on Supercars.

Speedcafe put the concept to the fans with this week with the Pirtek Poll asking whether a new street circuit or retaining Wanneroo was the preference.

The outcome was in favour of a street circuit – but only just. Just under 53 per cent of respondents voted for a street race while just over 47 per cent went the other way.

The street race was a talking point in the Wanneroo paddock last week, particularly with WA's deputy premier Rita Saffioti making an appearance for a hot lap with Mark Winterbottom.

She is thought to be a keen proponent of a street race, but declined to talk to media when approached on Friday evening.

There was support from team bosses, though, including both Walkinshaw Andretti United CEO Bruce Stewart and Tickford Racing co-owner Rod Nash.

“It's been a discussion for the last 15 years,” said Nash. “It would be great to sort of freshen it up with a great street circuit.

“You have got plenty of infrastructure there in [Fremantle] from the old days of America's Cup and everything else, but where that would go, obviously Supercars are working away with that.

“But it would be good to see.”

Stewart added: “I think the commercial support would be huge in the city. There's some big companies here, lots of mining support around up and down the pit lane, so I think it could only be all good.

“Although I love coming out [to Wanneroo] now, it hasn't been great for a long time – but in that respect any time you go to a street circuit it's exciting. A new crowd is always good.”