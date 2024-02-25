The #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro will start on the inside of the front row and the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang on the outside, with the #87 Red Bull Ampol Camaro of Will Brown to line up on the inside of the second row.

Cool and overcast conditions for qualifying gave way to warm and sunny for the Boost Mobile Top 10 Shootout.

James Golding (#31 PremiAir Nulon Camaro) had been fifth onto the track and the first to really break clear of those who had gone before him as he set a 2:06.9545s.

David Reynolds (#20 Tradie Beer Camaro) followed and he was first to break clear in Sector 1, with a 51.7762s compared to five 51.9s, but had a wild run through McPhillamy Park and ultimately set a 2:07.1609s which was good enough for fifth in the end.

Walkinshaw Andretti United's Mostert had once again been best of the rest behind the Triple Eight Race Engineering duo in qualifying and then laid down a 2:06.6453s in the shootout.

Brown was next and, while he set the fastest first and third sectors, he could not match the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner across the top, ultimately clocking a 2:06.7237s.

That left just Feeney to come, with the Race 1 winner setting the fastest first sector, exiting Forrest's Elbow with a slightly slower split than Mostert, but making it up in the final sector as he clocked a 2:06.5465s.

The first two rows are thus Feeney, Mostert, Brown, and Golding.

Reynolds was fifth, and Jack Le Brocq (#9 TFH Hire Camaro) sixth on a 2:07.3817s.

Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) glanced the wall exiting The Dipper on his way to a 2:07.3907s, while Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) set a 2:07.4256s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Percat (#10 Bendix Camaro) was first out and achieved a 2:07.4624s, while Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) ended up 10th on a 2:07.5117s after being a provisional fourth.

Race 2, another 40-lapper, starts at 15:05 local time/AEDT.

Results: Top 10 Shootout for Race 2