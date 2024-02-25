Feeney (#88 Camaro) put his cue in the rack early and would prevail by 0.0676s over team-mate Will Brown (#87 Camaro) in the end, with Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert third in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang at 0.1011s off the pace.

Both Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustangs have made the Top 10 Shootout while Team 18's David Reynolds rescued a berth in the one-lap dash after missing most of the 20-minute session because his #20 Tradie Beer Camaro had dropped a cylinder.

It was again cloudy at Mount Panorama but the wind had switched directions relative to the day prior, with a headwind on Pit Straight.

Mostert, third in Race 1 of the 2024 Supercars Championship, was fastest after the first flyers on a 2:06.3258s and was third on a 2:05.7551s after his second.

By then, Race 1 winner Feeney and runner-up Brown had made for a Triple Eight Race Engineering one-two with a 2:05.3317s and a 2:05.6661s, respectively.

With five minutes to go, Feeney was out of his car, comfortable that he was through to the shootout, although Brown was sent for another run.

Notables outside the top 10 at the time included Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) in 11th, Cam Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) in 14th, and Richie Stanaway (#26 Penrite Mustang) in 17th.

In the final minute, Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) jumped to fourth on a 2:05.7600s, Brown improved to a 2:05.3993s, and De Pasquale moved up two spots to third on a 2:05.6482s.

The chequered flag came out and Erebus Motorsport's Jack Le Brocq (#9 TFH Camaro) climbed to sixth from 13th, bumping Cameron Hill (#4 Tyrepower Camaro), then Nick Percat (#10 Bendix Camaro) moved up to eighth and pushed Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang) out of the top 10.

Reynolds had effectively not done a lap until he punched out a 2:05.6547s to move into fourth and bump Todd Hazelwood (#99 TFH Camaro), Mostert crept up two spots to third on a 2:05.4328s, and James Golding (#31 PremiAir Nulon Camaro) climbed to sixth on a 2:05.6647s which served to push Ryan Wood (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang) out of the shootout.

The top 10 was thus Feeney, Brown, Mostert, De Pasquale, Reynolds, Golding, Randle, Le Brocq, Will Davison (#17 Mustang), and Percat.

Wood, Hazelwood, Payne, Hill, and Richie Stanaway (#26 Penrite Mustang) fill 11th through 15th on the grid, with Waters 18th after a late run up the escape road at Murray's Corner, and Heimgartner 19th.

The Top 10 Shootout for Race 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship starts at 12:05 local time/AEDT.

Results: Qualifying for Race 2