Statements in relation to the global future of karting under FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem remain unclear after an ambiguous press release following the World Motorsport Council's (WMSC) meeting last week.

Speedcafe.com reached out to the peak international karting body to expand on the statement within the WMSC/FIA press release, however it has fallen on deaf ears with no acknowledgement or response.

Definitively covering most motorsport disciplines under the FIA's WMSC remit from Formula 1 down – the release referred to Ben Sulayem's requests around karting in the following way:

“…it was confirmed to the council that President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has requested a new FIA Karting Plan to be created.

“Providing a roadmap to the sport for all involved, the new plan will look at karting's pathway into major championships and will be delivered later this year.”

Speedcafe.com approached FIA Karting (formerly CIK-FIA) to gain clarification around these statements, specifically:

the framework related to the plan Ben Sulayem has requested from the WMSC

basis of the ‘new karting plan' and its potential outcomes

the roadmap's aim and how it will apply to ASNs, like Karting Australia ; and

under the plan, what would be required from a karting ASN in line with its delegation to its circuit sport counterparts (in Australia's case, that being Motorsport Australia

An additional request was to how FIA Karting would address cost control that is central to karting debate around the world, not just in Australia.

To build context from an Australian perspective, expenditure at the top end of Australian karting has been a discussion for a long time, however it pales into insignificance if you were competing in the European, World or WSK Championships in Europe.

For example, an Australian junior karter (under 15) doing a full season – locally – incorporating club, state and national level competition could easily pay for a TCR drive, an Australian GT seat or lower level Dunlop Super2 drive at current rates. This is not to mention the unprecedented number of Australian competitors currently racing across multiple series in Europe.

The FIA has not responded to Speedcafe.com's requests. It is to be questioned how Ben Suleyam's position on karting – let alone the broader forms of motorsport – will be shaped and furthermore achieved.