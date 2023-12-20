Fraser will be on the Supercars sidelines next year after losing his Tickford ride as part of the team’s downscaling to two cars.

It’s thought that there were some complications with Fraser’s exit, centred around the length of his original deal.

With his exit now official, Fraser says he understands Tickford’s decision to scale back, even if it comes at his own disappointment.

“It was a cool year,” he told Speedcafe.

“Not many people get to say they debuted with a team that has won a championship and a couple Bathurst 1000s.

“But it’s a bit of a shame I won’t be able to continue for 2024. It means I’m going to be sitting on the sidelines, which is not really what I wanted.

“[Tickford] made a business decision, which I completely respect. They wanted to go to two cars and have the best opportunity that they can have to go and win a championship.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is. There’s no point dwelling on anything. I’m looking to my future and getting back into Supercars in 2025 so I can prove to people that I am a front-runner and I can win races.”

Fraser was considered for the SCT seat at Brad Jones Racing before that ultimately went to Jaxon Evans.

With that final full-time option exhausted, Fraser is now focussed on finding a competitive enduro drive.

“At this stage, an enduro drive is the front of my mind,” he explained. “Securing that is the first step to getting back in the series full-time.

“The biggest part of finding a co-drive for next year is making sure whoever I’m aligned with is going to have a good shot at a podium or winning.

“For my career, what I need right now is a good result. Wherever I go next year I hope I can get that, so I can show everyone why I won a Super2 championship and why I deserve to be back on the [Supercars] grid.”

As well as a Supercars enduro drive Fraser plans on running a full programme in another series.

“I don’t want to do two races next year; that’s the biggest thing for me,” he said.

“I want to make sure whatever I’m in next year, I’m in a car as much as possible.

“I haven’t locked myself into a category yet, it’s more about finding something that’s suited to my driving style so I can stay sharp for a Supercar.

“The biggest problem at the moment is finding a budget, I’m finding that quite difficult. So we’re assessing what’s going to give us the best bang for buck, get us the best exposure, and where I can be in something competitive and I can win, because I need results and I need to be winning.

“It’s been a tough year and I want to get back to the winner’s circle.”