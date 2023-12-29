Goodyer – the reigning Australian sprintcar champion – started from pole and led all 35 laps of the final, stamping his authority as the man to catch this speedway summer.

The Tasmanian is now on his way to back-to-back Speed Week crowns with two rounds remaining.

He also pocketed his third straight $10,000 winner’s cheque, earning $30,000 in the past 72 hours after his two wins at Murray Bridge on top of the Mount Gambier success.

“I won’t lie, the prize money is nice and will buy us some KFC for lunch tomorrow,” Goodyer joked.

“I’m lucky to have such a great team around me – we built this team with really good operators and it’s really rewarding to have the success we’re having.”

Goodyer beat home Grand Annual Classic winner Brock Hallett, with Australian World of Outlaws star James McFadden rounding out the podium.

McFadden was pleased with a podium as he and his Hodges Motorsport team debuted their new Toyota engine, but he was full of praise for the sport’s new Aussie star.

“Jock right now is the benchmark in the country and we all have our job cut out to be beating him,” McFadden said.

Rising American star Chase Randall was the first of the United States drivers, finishing fourth.

The biggest casualty of the night was American Outlaws star Carson Macedo, who failed to make the final.

Cam Waters was another big name who failed to qualify for the feature, just one night after his best result – a second place at Simpson.

Round 4 of the Speed Week series continues on Saturday night at Avalon Raceway, before the finale at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway on New Year’s Day.

Highlights