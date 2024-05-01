As expected the highly-experienced Wood makes the move to Grove from Brad Jones Racing, and will partner up with Grove newcomer Stanaway in the #26 Penrite Mustang.

That means Tander, who partnered David Reynolds in the #26 last year, moves to the #19 car alongside Payne – a continuation of the mentorship programme between the two.

“We're thrilled to welcome Dale to the team,” said Grove Racing CEO Brenton Grove.

“His extensive experience in Supercars, particularly at iconic tracks like Bathurst and Sandown, coupled with his success in Porsche Carrera Cup, made him a standout choice for this year's enduro campaign.

“Dale's race fitness and familiarity with high-pressure racing situations will undoubtedly strengthen our team.

“We're excited to integrate him with Richie Stanaway and Garth Tander, bringing him in on all elements of the team. Having another Victorian-based co-driver means we can utilise him for ride days, test sessions, and fully immerse him within the technical aspects of our operation.”

Tander, meanwhile, welcomed the pairing with Payne, particularly given their similar heights.

“I'm excited to share the car with Matt at Sandown and Bathurst. Since Matt joined the team, I've closely mentored him and witnessed his rapid progress in Supercars.

“Our similar builds ensure smooth driver changes. Dale joining is also a great addition to the team; with Dale and Richie having similar builds, car #19 will feature the taller blokes, and car #26 the shorter blokes.

“I'm excited to have some fun!”