The appraisal is being taken as a none-too-subtle warning shot against the Australian and stablemate Augusto Fernandez, who was also included in that remark by Beirer in an interview with Germany's Motorsport-Magazin.

Ominously, both are off-contract this year, and neither have done themselves any favours in the season to date.

Miller is currently 13th in the championship while Fernandez, the 2022 Moto2 champion, sits 17th on the points table.

Pedro Acosta, on the other hand, is sixth after the first five rounds of his MotoGP career, having been as high as third in the standings, while Brad Binder holds seventh after qualifying last in the most recent outing, at Le Mans.

Beirer maintains that he wants to take an unchanged Red Bull KTM/GasGas Tech3 quartet into the 2025 season, but expressed doubts about two of his riders.

“With Brad and Pedro, we have two fantastic riders, in whom we have a lot of confidence for the future,” he declared.

“My desire has not changed, I want to continue with our four riders, but the current performances of Jack and Augusto are a bit lacking at the moment for a MotoGP seat.

“We still have time, but not much time, and they need to take steps forward.”

At this point, it appears a best-case scenario for Miller is a demotion to GasGas, with rumours swirling in recent weeks that KTM is well-advanced on talks to re-sign rookie sensation Acosta for 2025 and 2026.

Interestingly, Spanish sports daily Marca now reports that the Austrian marque has also made a move to snatch Jorge Martin away from Ducati.

While that is one more threat to Miller's place at Red Bull KTM, or even in MotoGP in general, Beirer has all but dismissed Marc Marquez as a prospect.

“We have enormous respect for Marquez, but I don't think he is a realistic option for KTM,” he explained.

“I talked to him last summer, his wishes were to find a bike he knew he could be competitive with.

“He succeeded and is back on top, which is why I don't see him changing again and starting from the beginning.”

Martin leads the championship but the resurgence of six-time premier class title winner Marc Marquez in his first five rounds on what is an older-spec Ducati is creating an almighty dilemma in Bologna.

‘The Martinator' has previously hinted that he will leave the manufacturer if he is not promoted from Pramac Racing to the factory team, at which only one seat remains available in 2025 given Francesco Bagnaia is already re-signed.

Presumably, then, he would not be interested in a move to the KTM group only to be placed at GasGas, and hence Acosta would need to be left at the satellite team in order to meet Martin's desires.

Miller scored just two points in the most recent round of the season, at Le Mans, where he finished eighth in the Sprint then crashed out of the Race.

He had already been the subject of rumours of a Max Verstappen-style mid-season swap with Acosta, which Beirer ruled out as “not an option,” notwithstanding that their respective contracts would allow it.

Round 6 of the season takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 24-26.