The Ford units are undergoing their latest category-wide hardware change off the back of off-season parity works that saw a number of revisions to the engine.

This change is related to the oil pump given changes to the accessories placement meant the shaft in the original unit was no longer long enough.

A suitable production part exists however a lack of availability meant the existing pumps were modified for the start of the new season.

With those parts now available the process of switching to the new units has now begun, with roughly half the Ford field using the new spec in Taupo last weekend.

The remainder of the field should have the revised units by Perth next month, with Motorsport Powertrains, the ex-Herrod engine shop now owned by DJR and led by Ryan Story, overseeing the change.

“There was effectively a provisional part in the oil pump,” explained Story to Speedcafe.

“Because we reduced the inertia of the engine, it moved the location of the accessories on the front of the engine. So there was a secondary shaft deployed for the oil pump, which was a temporary solution while we waited for production.

“It was how you go racing because we're racers and we want to be on track, but it's not what you want on a final homologated specification.

“[The new part] was on the better part of half of the Fords in New Zealand and we'll look to deploy the rest by Perth.”

While the change isn't directly performance related, oil drive is obviously critical to the reliability of an engine.

“It's having the appropriate, fit-for-purpose part,” explained Story when asked about the importance of the new pump.

“Often times when you go racing, you develop parts and the concept, design, production process is fast-tracked. It's the nature of what we do.

“It simply means that we deploy the best solution that we can in the short term with every expectation of having a fit-for-purpose solution for the long-term.”

New engine maps were introduced to both the Ford and Chevrolet V8s in Taupo, where Fords took both poles while Camaros won the two races.