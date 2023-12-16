Christian Mansell has confirmed he will join the team that launched Lewis Hamilton to stardom for the 2024 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Having raced with Campos Racing in 2023, the Mansell will compete with ART in next year’s F3 championship.

“I’m super happy to sign with ART Grand Prix for the 2024 FIA Formula 3 season,” Mansell said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to achieve better results in the Teams’ Championship and for myself as a driver next year.

“I’ve already competed in Macau with the team, so I’m very well integrated into the ART Grand Prix group, and I could not be happier.

“I’m really excited to start this new journey and I’m eagerly anticipating the upcoming race in Bahrain!”

Mansell competed with ART at the recent Macau Grand Prix where the Novocastrian finished 16th in Macau, ahead of IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong.

He then jetted to Abu Dhabi to test a Formula 2 car with Trident, prompting suggestions he could step up to the class for 2024.

That followed his 12th place result in the F3 championship, during which he scored two podiums and was awarded the Best Comeback of the Year at the Formula 3 prize giving ceremony.

“Christian has shown he has a good ability to learn and progress with a strong second half of the 2023 season,” said ART team principal Sebastien Philippe of Mansell’s arrival.

“He confirmed his qualities to the team during the off-season tests and in Macau.

“In 2024, he will have everything he needs to blossom and achieve both his goals as well as those of the team.”

ART is one of the leading junior class operations, having fielded Theo Pourchaire during his championship-winning F2 campaign this year.

Founded by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, the team is also active in other competitions, including F1 Academy, Formula Regional, and more.

F1 world champions Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton both raced for the squad en route to the sport’s pinnacle, both winning the GP2 title for the French team.

Other notable drivers include Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg, Jules Bianchi, George Russell, Alex Albon, and Valtteri Bottas.