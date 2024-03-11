Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday night in Jeddah, his 10th successive victory as he recorded his 100th F1 podium.

But while Verstappen was writing the headlines off track, the team remained in the news more for what is happening off it.

Speculation surrounding the future of Helmut Marko swirled over the weekend when the 80-year-old revealed he could be suspended following the Saudi weekend.

However, a meeting with Oliver Mintzlaff, managing director of Red Bull GmbH, saw that matter resolved head of the race itself.

Verstappen had expressed his support and loyalty to Marko before the situation was clarified on Saturday.

Speaking after winning the race in Jewddah, the three-time world champion called for peace within the team.

“I always said that what is most important is that we work together as a team and that everyone keeps the peace,” he said.

“That's what we, I think, all agree on within the team. So hopefully from now on, that is also fully the case.

“Everyone is trying to focus in the same direction and I think the positive out of all this is that it didn't hurt our performances, so it's a very strong team.

“I think also mentally, what you can see from not only driver's side, but also mechanics, engineers, everyone is there to do their job.

“Even when there is stuff going on or whatever, they're just very focused on their job as they should be.”

The concern surrounding Verstappen is that should the saga continue, it could force the 26-year-old out of Red Bull Racing.

Mercedes has been touted as a possible new home, given it will lose Lewis Hamilton at the end of the year, but such a move has been scoffed at both by its current drivers, team boss Toto Wolff, and Horner.

“I'm sure every team in the paddock would love to have Max, but as Toto Wolff also said, the best drivers always want to be in the best cars,” Horner remarked.

“Max has achieved his 56th grand prix victory today and his 100th podium, all of which have been in Red Bull Racing cars.

“As a team, we perform exceptionally well together, and everyone has a role to play within that team,” he added.

“If everyone isn't doing their part, you don't have a performance like this.

“We're performing at an exceptionally high level and we expect to see that continuing.”

However, the Red Bull Racing team principal admitted he could never rule out the prospect of losing Verstappen.

“You can never say never. If a driver doesn't want to be somewhere, then they'll go somewhere else,” he conceded.

“But as a team, I can't see any reason why anybody would want to step out of his team.

“I think he's [Verstappen] got a great support around him, and he's doing a wonderful job with a great car.”

The reality is, in the short and medium terms, Red Bull Racing offers the best chance of success for any driver.

Having dominated 2023 in unprecedented style, it has dropped just a single point this season – that for fastest lap in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has won both races so far, with team-mate Sergio Perez second.

That form shows no sign of slowing down even next season, with F1 poised to continue with the current regulations until 2026.

After that, the order could change, but Red Bull Racing heads into that new era in a strong position.

For Verstappen to willingly leave that environment would be a significant step into the unknown.

“Like I said before, a driver will always try to be in the fastest possible car,” Wolff reasoned on the prospect of poaching Verstappen.

“That gives you the best chances of winning races and championships and this is where Max is at the moment.

“But Max is also … Jos and Max and Raymond [Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager] are also people who are very straight – sometimes uncomfortably straight – and I think that's something they will make up their mind [on].

“But I think fundamentally, a racing driver is calibrated to be in the best car.”

He added: “Let's word it like this: I think this is a decision Max needs to take, and there is no team up and down the grid that wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car.”

Horner is adamant the situation has not impacted the team and that its recent form is likely to continue.

“We all have a common interest, which is the performance of the team, and the team is what comes first.

“Without the team working in absolute harmony, one it's impossible to achieve performances like this, but if an individual doesn't want to be at the team, we don't force people to be here.”

That includes Marko, a consultant to Red Bull GmbH and not the Formula 1 team directly – Horner revealing he was not across the threat to the Austrian's position.

“The rumours about suspension was news to the team as it was to anybody else, so we were quite surprised to hear that,” he confessed.

“Helmut is a contractor to Red Bull GmbH, so it was an issue between there and we weren't party or part of that discussion.

“I've known Helmut since 1996, and he's played an important role over the years. That role has evolved over the years.

“I've known him a very, very long time and at, coming up, 81 years of age, he's still obviously motivated about Formula 1, which is a positive thing.”

Horner went on to play down suggestions of a rift between the pair, though failed to deny there was tension, suggesting their relationship was “no issue”.

As for Jos, Horner spent Thursday trying to gloss over Verstappen Snr's comments in Bahrain.

“I spoke to Jos following the [Bahrain] grand prix and obviously congratulated him on his son's performance,” Horner explained on Thursday – prior to Verstappen Snr's most recent remarks..

“It's in everybody's interests collectively that we've agreed to move on, to focus on the future.

“We both have a vested interest in his son to get the best and to provide the best cars for him and to get the best out of him.”

Park of that post-race conversation in Bahrain was caught on video, though Speedcafe can confirm it ended with a handshake as Horner headed off for the celebratory team photo.

However, with his criticisms renewed, the Albert Park paddock could prove a frosty environment as Verstappen returns.