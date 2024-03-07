Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes in recent days following drama behind the scenes at Red Bull Racing.

The three-time world champion's father has suggested the team will “explode” if embattled team principal Christian Horner remains with the organisation.

It's a comment Verstappen himself has moved to distance himself from, suggesting he sees no reason to change teams provided Red Bull Racing remains competitive.

Mercedes's current pairing of Russell and Hamilton shared that view.

“I think any team wants to have the best driver line-up possible,” Russell began.

“Right now, Max is the best driver on the grid, so if any team had a chance to sign Max, they would 100 percent be taking it.

“I think the question is more on the other side, on his side and Red Bull's side.

“We don't know what truly is going on behind closed doors and, ultimately, it's none of our business right now.”

Verstappen's pathway to Mercedes has been opened courtesy of Hamilton's decision to move to Ferrari for 2025.

That in itself was a shock move that caught the F1 world by surprise when it was announced in early February and highlights that anything, no matter how unlikely, is possible.

“I think my move has shown that anything's possible and it's going to be a really interesting next six months or so,” Hamilton said.

“I don't have an extra scoop on [who is on Mercedes' list of possible replacements]. I'm sure Max is on the list but I'm pretty sure he's tied up.

“And also, I couldn't see why you would leave a car that was that good. “

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028 however, the squad's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, has stated that he wouldn't stand in the Dutchman's way if he wished to move on.

The three-time world champion isn't the only driver linked to Hamilton's seat, with Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Antonelli also in the picture – the 2025 driver market is especially vibrant.

“Whoever were to line up alongside me next year or the years to come, I welcome anybody, welcome the challenge,” Russell said.

“You always want to go against the best, but ultimately for me, I'm just focused on myself. I believe in myself. I believe I can beat anybody on the grid.

“You've just got to have that mentality.

“Having Lewis as my benchmark for the last couple of years has been a pretty good benchmark for sure.”

Having suggested it's unlikely, Hamilton noted that Verstappen joining Russell at Mercedes would make for an immense pairing.

“George is an integral part of this team and he's going to be here for the long haul,” the 39-year-old said.

“I think he's doing such a great job and I think he's going to grow into the leader of the team.

“So it'll be interesting to see,” he added of Verstappen's hypothetical arrival at Mercedes.

“I don't know what their relationship was like, but I'm sure they'll work it out.

“It would definitely be a strong lineup, of course, similar to what we have in my next team.”