Speaking with Austrian television, Marko revealed he could be suspended from his role following this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It's the latest development in a lengthy saga that has engulfed Red Bull Racing since early February.

An employee of Red Bull GmbH and not its F1 team, it is currently unclear whether Marko will be suspended.

Regardless, three-time world champion Verstappen has thrown his support behind the 80-year-old.

“I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together goes very far,” Verstappen said after taking pole at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

“Of course, my loyalty to him is very big.

“I've always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he's an important part in my decision-making, for all the time in the future as well within the team.”

The 26-year-old's future has been the subject of intense speculation recently.

Following last week's Bahrain Grand Prix, his father was reported in the British media as saying the team would “explode” if Horner remained in charge.

With Mercedes in the market for a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen was quickly linked with a move to Brackley.

Hamilton and current team-mate George Russell questioned the logic of such a move, while Horner has said that he's certain his star driver will remain with Red Bull Racing for the duration of his current contract – which runs through to the end of 2028.

Verstappen himself has said that provided the team continues to perform, he sees no reason to change.

However, it's understood a clause exists in his contract that would allow him to freely leave the team should Marko depart Red Bull.

“It's very important that he stays within the team, including, of course, everyone else, because, you know, it's a whole team effort,” Verstappen said of Marko's predicament.

“And it's very important that we keep the key people together because I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, that's also what I've said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well.

“For me, Helmut has to stay, for sure.”

The turmoil within Red Bull Racing can be traced back to allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against Horner late last year.

They were made public in early February, with the 50-year-old exonerated by an external Kings Counsel following a detailed investigation.

Since then, leaks from within Red Bull – and it's unclear whether that is Red Bull Racing or Red Bull GmbH – have seen purported evidence relating to that matter make its way into the public domain.

Jos Verstappen's served to inflame the situation following the Bahrain Grand Prix leading to suggestions his son could leave Red Bull Racing.

Earlier this week, it's understood the employee who made the allegations against Horner has been suspended.

Now Marko is seemingly in the firing line as the fall out continues.

While Max Verstappen has done what he can to stay out of it, he maintains that Marko is a key player within the championship-winning organisation.

Curiously, he was not as categorical in his comments about Horner when questions surrounded the team principal's future.

“He has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] from day one, and he's always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day,” Verstappen said of Marko.

“It's also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done.

“That comes back also to loyalty and integrity.

“So, yeah, for sure, it's important that he stays part of the team also for me.”