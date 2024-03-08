Verstappen is signed to Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, though his future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days.

A public spat between Horner and Jos Verstappen, Max's father, fuelled suggestions the Dutchman could leave the team early.

That was reinforced by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko stating that he would not block a move and Gerhard Berger opined that the 26-year-old could be one of a number of departures should Horner remain as team principal.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Jeddah ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen himself played down the prospect of a move.

“As long as they perform, there is no reason also to leave,” he said when asked about his intention to honour the Red Bull deal.

Verstappen had been linked with a move to Mercedes, which is in the market to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a move both Hamilton and his current Mercedes team-mate George Russell questioned.

“I couldn't see why you would leave a car that was that good,” Hamilton ventured.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner has now added his voice to the conversation.

The 50-year-old has been at odds with Verstappen Snr in recent days, and dodged questions as to whether that relationship has been repaired since they were seen in conversation following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“There was a discussion subsequent to the race, and I think everybody's focus is very much on the future,” Horner said.

“The team's focus is very much on defending both of these world titles that we've fought so hard to achieve.

“Max has three successive world titles to build on the 55 victories that he's achieved – the 114 victories that, as a team, we've achieved and now sit tied with Williams on the amount of Grand Prix victories.

“So our focus is very much on the future. And as I say, discussions took place following the race in Bahrain and we're all looking forward.”

Horner is confident that future involves Verstappen for at least the duration of his current contract.

“I'm certain that he will,” the Red Bull Racing boss said when asked if he expected his star driver to remain with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, he's got a great team around him. He's got great faith in that team. And we've achieved an awful lot together.

“He's committed to an agreement until 2028. And from a team side, from Max's side, we're determined to build on the success that we've achieved already.

“Those 55 victories have all come in Red Bull cars. All of the podiums have come in Red Bull Racing cars.

“We're determined to build on that and add hopefully many more in the future.”