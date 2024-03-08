The Red Bull Racing team principal was investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations of inappropriate behaviour and has subsequently been the subject of a concerted attempt to assassinate his character.

The 50-year-old has stood firm throughout and has insisted it's time to focus on what's happening on track instead of drawing out the saga.

“There's been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of this,” Horner began.

“A grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed. And from there, we move onwards.

“I think an awful lot has been made out of this. Obviously, it has been obviously of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons.

“I think the time now is to look forward and to draw a line under it. We're here to go racing.”

Though not confirmed by the team, it's understood a staff member at Red Bull Racing has been suspended with full pay, a point Horner would not be drawn on.

He did, however, address calls for greater transparency in the process, which saw him exonerated.

“There is a grievance process that takes place in any company and that process is confidential between the individuals and the company itself,” he explained.

“I'm not at liberty, unfortunately, due to those confidentiality [concerns] and out of respect to the company and, of course, the other party, that we're all bound by the same restrictions.

“Even if I would like to talk about it, I can't because of those confidentiality restrictions. There's a reason for that.

“Now, the only reason that this has gained so much attention, obviously, is because of the leakage and the tension that there's been drawn in the media, which has been very trying in many respects, and particularly for my family, because it's all been focused very much in one direction.

“Of course, what has happened then after that, others have looked to take advantage of it.

“Unfortunately, Formula 1 is a competitive business, and obviously elements have looked to benefit from it, and that's perhaps the not-so-pretty side of our industry.

“There are always lessons, but there's a process that is governed within the company that it's not an FIA issue, it's not a Formula 1 issue, it's a company-employee issue, and that would be the same in any major organisation.”

Horner added that the protracted situation and continued headlines have taken a toll.

“I'm married and have three children. And when that intrusion includes your children and the scrutiny is placed on my marriage… I'm very fortunate that I have a beautiful family and a very supportive wife, he said.

“I'm the only one that has been named in this. So, of course, it's very trying. It's very challenging because when there's children involved, when there's families, parents, etcetera involved, it's not pretty.

“The reality is that there was a grievance that was raised. It was dealt with in the most professional manner by the group, not by Red Bull Racing, but by the owners of Red Bull Racing, Red Bull GmbH, that appointed an independent KC that is one of the most reputable KCs in the land.

“He took time to investigate fully, all of the facts. He interviewed all of the people involved, together with others of interest. He looked at everything. He had all of the facts. And he came to a conclusion where he dismissed the grievance.

“As far as I'm concerned, as far as Red Bull is concerned, we move on and we look to the future.

“My wife has been phenomenally supportive throughout this, as have my family,” he added.

“But the intrusion on my family is now enough and we need to move forward and to focus on what we're here for.

“It is time now to focus on why we're here, which is to go Formula 1 racing.”