News of the development comes after it was revealed the female staff member who levelled accusations against team principal Christian Horner has been suspended on full pay.

Marko appears next on the list with interest understood to centre on his connection to leaks from within Red Bull Racing in recent weeks.

Any action regarding Marko would come from Red Bull Racing's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, as the 80-year-old is not an employee of the race team.

“I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists,” he told Austrian broadcaster ORF when asked of the potential he would be suspended.

“I think it's such a complex issue,” he added.

“Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that.”

Red Bull Racing has been the centre of much of the early-season drama in F1.

On the eve of the championship starting in Bahrain, Horner was cleared of wrongdoing following an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

A cache of evidence purportedly relating to that process was leaked 24 hours later, sending the F1 paddock into a frenzy.

That saw Jos Verstappen suggest the team could “explode” if Horner remained in charge, with similar remarks from Gerhard Berger, a close friend of Marko's.

In Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen has played down the situation while Horner himself said it was time to move on.

However, with the source of the email leak a week ago, and developments since, that has proved difficult.

It's also prompted the team's engine supplier, Honda, to enquire as to what is festering behind the scenes in Milton Keynes.

“They want a clear statement about what really happened,” Marko said.

“But the most important thing is that we get back to the sporting side of things, and that the team concentrates on what is important. That's working quite well at the moment.”

Marko is a key ally of three-time world champion Verstappen.

Indeed, Berger's comments suggested that the protracted saga could see the Dutchman follow Marko and Adrian Newey out of Red Bull Racing – while there are claims a clause exists within the 26-year-old's contract such that he would be free to leave the team should Marko exit.

“Max is certainly the strongest asset that the team has,” Marko asserted.

“There is no faster driver at the moment and if we were to lose him, it would be an incredible loss, because of course there are also an incredible number of mechanics, including engineers, who are all working incredibly hard for Max.

“I think it's quite logical and clear that Max is the most important part of the team.”