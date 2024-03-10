Marko's future was under a cloud following revelations the 80-year-old faced the prospect of being suspended as the saga engulfing Red Bull Racing continues.

That led to Max Verstappen insisting the Austrian must remain part of the team.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, it became known that the employee who levelled accusations of inappropriate behaviour against Horner had been suspended on full pay.

Speaking to Austrian television, Marko then remarked that he could face the same fate following the weekend.

However, a meeting with Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff in Saudi Arabia has eased those concerns.

“The conversation with Mintzlaff was a very good one. I think everything is cleared,” Marko told the Mail Online.

‘We decided that these rumours were spread and had no legal background. I will not be suspended. Our goal is to win the world championship. For that we will have to work hard.'

Mintzlaff echoed those comments to German publication Bild: “We had a good conversation with Helmut but we want to focus on the sport.

“We don't want to talk about HR topics in front of the whole world.”

But while the furore surrounding Marko has seemingly dissipated, Jos Verstappen has doubled down on his criticisms of Horner.

Max Verstappen's father was not in Saudi Arabia as he instead competed in a rally in Beglium, where the Mail Online asked him for his thoughts on the situation.

“I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens,” he began, referencing the suspended staff member.

The 52-year-old was quoted following the Bahrain Grand Prix that he felt Red Bull Racing would “explode” should Horner remain in charge.

And though the Englishman is seemingly safe in his position, having gained the public backing of Mintzlaff, Verstappen has not relented, suggesting the matter will impact his son's ability to deliver a fourth world championship.

“All these things that are going on are having an influence on Max,” he told the Mail Online.

“He was third in the first practice, and all we hear about is Horner and what happened with his situation.

“In the press conference Horner gave the other day it was all about him and his problems when we should be talking about Max, the car, his performance and the race.

“I've already said I think it is causing problems if he stays.”

Following opening practice on Thursday in Jeddah, Horner fronted the media, where he was bombarded with questions about the ongoing saga surrounding the team.

The Red Bull Racing boss batted them away, calling for a line to be drawn under the matter and to instead focus on the racing.

Those comments failed to pass muster with Verstappen Snr.

“I think it's too late for Christian to say ‘leave me alone' but he has the support of the Thai owner so I think he will stay for the rest of the season,” he argued.

“I said it would bad if he stayed, it really isn't good for the team, this whole situation.

He added: “I think it's a bit too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems.

“But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's what counts for me, I just want him to be happy.”