Nash Morris will compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia championship with Scott Taylor Motorsport in 2024.

Following a partial campaign in the Michelin Sprint Challenge this year, Morris will step up for a full campaign in Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup next year.

Morris has also spent time this year racing a TA2 machine, winning at Calder Park earlier this month.

“I really enjoyed my time driving the Porsche this year, the cars are great to drive and the competition is very high,” Morris said of the promotion.

“Carrera Cup was at the top of my list this year and to have the opportunity to race with Scott Taylor Motorsport is incredible.

“Scott and Rebecca are fantastic people and passionate motorsport people like me and we get on superbly. It’s a privilege to be asked to drive their car next year and I’ll do the best job I possibly can to deliver some results.

“It’s exciting to have this opportunity to work with them next year and join the STM family to take on the best one-make competition in Australia.

“The team are already proven winners so I know I have the tools to do the job – I’m looking forward to getting on track.”

Morris missed the opening two rounds of the 2023 Sprint Challenge before winning eight races to end the series sixth in the standings.

That saw him take round wins at Queensland Race Way and Bathurst.

“I have always said that if I ever moved away from driving, I would want to support someone on the journey through to potentially being a star of the sport, and I have been looking around the space for a young, respectful guy with a good head on his shoulders,” said team owner Scott Taylor.

“The STM ‘DNA’ needs that type of person and Nash ticks all the buttons.

“He comes from a great motor racing family, but he’s forged his own path. He’s a technician himself and he understands the sport and has a lot of respect.

“This is a great way to start so five or ten years down the road I’ll be able to say I was part of the journey.

“Driving or not, I always want to go to the races, and this is going to be great for STM and Nash next year.”

The STM entry will continue to be prepared by Ashley Seward Motorsport in 2024 with the Carrera Cup season set to begin as part of the undercard for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.